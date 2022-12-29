TikTok Users Are Tricking Their Parents Into Thinking Celebrities Died With Hilarious Results
TikTok fans are cracking up at the latest trend on the app. Users are fooling their parents by telling them that fan-favorite celebrities have died. (An experience that the average Twitter scroller knows all too well.) Of course, its all in good fun, but these reactions vary from actual sadness at the news to lashing out. As with a lot of TikTok's culture, the performance is kind of the point when it comes to the trends. While a bit morbid, the #celebritydeathprank has been booming on the platform. At the time of writing there are more than 100 million views in the trend alone. In a sick bit of spectacle, there are complications of different families receiving the bad news. With these micro trends, it doesn't seem like they endure forever. But, the results are entertaining. Check more of the wildness out below!
All this is fun, but the app is facing some stiff scrutiny from the United States government lately. In the latest Congress spending bill, TikTok was banned from executive branch government devices. If that weren't bad enough, the House actually decided to pursue a similar ban. NBC News managed to get a hold of a memo that explained their worries about data harvesting due to the app. TikTok fans will remember that the government tried to ban the platform back in 2020 to riotous effect on social media.
"With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House," a statement from the Chief Administrative Officer explained.
Do you love this trend? Let us know down in the comments!
Just creative as all get out
I Tried Celebrity Death Prank On My Family 😂😂!! GO TAG 2 People— RAHEEM “THA DREAM” HOLT (@raheemholt) December 26, 2022
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖#viralvideos #nashville #florida #comedyparody #viral #raheemholt #reel #raheemthadream #comedy #tiktok #funny #worldstar #atlanta .. @TheShadeRoom @KevinHart4real @KevOnStage pic.twitter.com/p8Qy2i8fnj
So many of these
I don’t know that there has been a funnier TikTok trend than folks saying fake breaking news about a celebrity’s death pic.twitter.com/hy1CYeXoWv— landon (@landonhowell) December 26, 2022
That scream though
woman screaming fake celebrity death TikTok trend pic.twitter.com/gQGWeQmYBQ— reys reaction 📁 (@reyreactfolder) December 26, 2022
So mean
Oh dear, Here comes the new TikTok trend: Fake celebrity death announcements.pic.twitter.com/M9hnhETR24— Angelo Yacon (@AngeloYacon) December 25, 2022
Crying at these
i’m so sorry but the celebrity death pranks on tiktok is so fucking funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/ooEgp4uzKT— lucy (@lucymilktea) December 27, 2022
My goodness
Fake celebrity death announcements are going viral in new TikTok trend.😱 pic.twitter.com/c6xzg1udLn— 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿 (@UniHorror_) December 25, 2022
It's out of control
These fake celebrity TikTok death trends are getting out of hand 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ompzcVMzkU— Sacha 🖤 (@Sachawatsonxo) December 28, 2022
Why are these hysterical
the fake celebrity death trend on tiktok shouldn’t be funny but dawg the last one pic.twitter.com/qHjc6IsySz— αηgεℓα вαssεтт sтαη αccσυηт (@heyyitsjanea) December 25, 2022