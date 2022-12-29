TikTok Users Are Tricking Their Parents Into Thinking Celebrities Died With Hilarious Results

TikTok fans are cracking up at the latest trend on the app. Users are fooling their parents by telling them that fan-favorite celebrities have died. (An experience that the average Twitter scroller knows all too well.) Of course, its all in good fun, but these reactions vary from actual sadness at the news to lashing out. As with a lot of TikTok's culture, the performance is kind of the point when it comes to the trends. While a bit morbid, the #celebritydeathprank has been booming on the platform. At the time of writing there are more than 100 million views in the trend alone. In a sick bit of spectacle, there are complications of different families receiving the bad news. With these micro trends, it doesn't seem like they endure forever. But, the results are entertaining. Check more of the wildness out below!

All this is fun, but the app is facing some stiff scrutiny from the United States government lately. In the latest Congress spending bill, TikTok was banned from executive branch government devices. If that weren't bad enough, the House actually decided to pursue a similar ban. NBC News managed to get a hold of a memo that explained their worries about data harvesting due to the app. TikTok fans will remember that the government tried to ban the platform back in 2020 to riotous effect on social media.

"With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House," a statement from the Chief Administrative Officer explained.

