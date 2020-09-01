Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan Shares Powerful Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

✖

The entertainment world was heartbroken this past weekend after actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from a battle with colon cancer. In the days since Boseman's death, a slew of tributes have poured in for the late actor, including many who were impacted by his work as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Michael B. Jordan, who played the antagonist Erik Killmonger in 2018's Black Panther, is the latest to publicly speak out about the actor's passing, with an emotional post on his Instagram account. In a post, which you can check out below, Jordan said that he wishes he "had more time" with the actor, and that he'll be "dedicating the rest of [his] days" to living like Boseman did.

"Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever," Boseman's caption reads in part. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time."

"I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire," Jordan continues. "I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes. He. Is! Rest In Power Brother."

Boseman's passing was confirmed by his family on Friday evening with a statement shared on the actor's social media noting that playing Black Panther was "the honor of his career".

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continues. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

