Chadwick Boseman’s Family Issues Statement After His Death

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s family has released a statement on the passing of the Marvel star. He passed away after his battle with colon cancer. Fans have already started pouring their hearts out on social media at the loss of a great actor and a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the day that the entire Major League Baseball family celebrates Jackie Robinson, a role that Boseman played with grace and intensity during his career, now fans mourn a man who played so many great African-American figures throughout history. His legacy will not be forgotten as millions of people also flocked to theaters to see Black Panther and a landmark of representation in popular cinema.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continues. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Now, as people grieve in their own way, the question becomes if and how Marvel should approach such an enormous absence. Last time fans hear from Ryan Coogler, he was still writing the second installment of Black Panther. The 43-year-old leaves behind a tremendous legacy and the entire project was completely and utterly crafted around him. Creative teams at Marvel talked about how delighted they were by the audience response to Wakanda’s battles in Avengers: Infinity War and that would have not been the case if everyone had not been so enamored with King T’Challa. Fans are heartbroken and to be honest, those who knew him closely are feeling the exact same way right now.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Boseman family during this time.

