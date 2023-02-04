Black Panther Director Says Wakanda Forever Would Be "Worst Movie Ever" Without These Scenes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler says that removing two distinct scenes would have made his sequel, "the worst movie ever." In the audio commentary for the Marvel release, the filmmaker explained how crucial the scene in the U.N. and the action sequence with the Dora Milaje apprehending the intruders were to the finished product. The Direct transcribed what he said and it's hard to argue once you hear his reasoning. One of many powerhouse Angela Bassett moments from Wakanda Forever happens during her chat with the U.N. Also, the fight sequence introduces us to Dora newcomers and reaffirms their terrifying skill. The nation ends up looking much stronger ahead of their confrontation with Namor and his forces.

Coogler began, "I'll tell y'all a secret that's funny. We were experimenting with all types of stuff with this movie. And at one point, we experimented with taking these two scenes out of the movie, like [the U.N. scene and the opening Dora Milaje action scene] here. And we were just talking like, 'Yeah, it'll work without it, 'cause X, Y, and, Z.'"

"And I remember I came in early at 6am to watch, because I just wanted to watch it down before we tested it with the scenes out. And we pressed play on it, and I was watching it, and it was just the worst movie ever, you know what I'm saying?," he continued. "I was like, 'Oh, this is terrible.' At some point, I was standing up in the screening room completely alone, like 6:45am, and I'm just calling on my phone, calling Nate [Moore], I'm calling everybody like, 'Yo, this is a mistake. We gotta fix this.' But it's a trip to understand how important these two scenes are for the movie to work."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Finally Available At Home

Here's what you have to look forward to on Disney+: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

Do you agree with Coogler's assessment? Let us know down in the comments!