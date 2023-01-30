Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Deleted Scene Teases Queen Okoye

The digital release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is right around the corner, and a new deleted scene from the Marvel Studios film raises the question of if Okoye should be the future Queen of Wakanda. There was speculation on when exactly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be available to stream on Disney+. It was eventually confirmed that the sequel to Black Panther would arrive on the streaming service February 1st, which is also when customers can purchase it digitally. Wakanda Forever will come jam-packed with deleted scenes and even more exclusive content, and one of those scenes features Danai Gurira's Okoye.

IGN has the deleted scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, titled "Daughter of the Border." It takes place after Okoye (Danai Gurira) has been stripped of her title as the leader of the Dora Milaje. M'Kathu (Danny Sapani), leader of the Border Tribe, is visiting Okoye and comes with a proposition. With Namor (Tenoch Huerta) on the loose, the Tribal Council has begun gathering the individuals who they believe should step up to replace the deceased Ramonda (Angela Bassett). M'Kathu wants Okoye to represent the Border Tribe to potentially become Wakanda's new Queen.

Angela Bassett Gets Marvel's First Oscar Nomination For Acting

Marvel Studios secured its first-ever Oscar nomination for an actor, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett nominated for Best Supporting Actress. This is a big deal for the Marvel film, and shows just how much has changed in the eyes of The Academy that an actor's performance in a comic book movie is worthy enough to be nominated. Bassett portrayed Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the mother figure for T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright). She gave a thrilling performance considering the circumstances of the production having to carry on in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's untimely death.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever totaled five nominations for the 95th Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. Angela Bassett previously had a Best Actress nomination for her performance as Tina Turner in 1993's What's Love Got to Do With It.

