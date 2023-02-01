Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made its way to Disney+, where it joins most of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in being available to stream for free. The film, which dropped in theaters on November 11, became one of the biggest movies of 2022, earning $453.1 million in the United States and Canada, and $388.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $842 million. About a third of that came in an absolutely massive opening weekend, which topped $300 million globally and made it the third-largest opening of the pandemic era, behind its Marvel Studios stablemates Spider-Man: No Way Home ($601 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($452 million).

The movie has earned five Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects, along with numerous other awards and award nominations, especially for Angela Bassett, who has become the first Marvel performer to win an Oscar nomination for acting. Bassett previously had a Best Actress nomination for her performance as Tina Turner in 1993's What's Love Got to Do With It.

Along with her Oscar nomination, Angela Bassett also won Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress, and was also nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award for her directorial debut of the Whitney Houston biopic Whitney and directed episodes in the popular horror anthology series American Horror Story.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler returns to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoya, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available to stream on Disney+.