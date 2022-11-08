Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals Why We Won't See the X-Men or a Fan-Favorite Mutant Anytime Soon

Between Kamala Khan (Iman Velalni) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowing introducing mutants into the franchise. While a Fantastic Four reboot is in the works for 2024, fans shouldn't expect to see a proper X-Men movie or a major mutant (other than Wolverine) introduced anytime soon. That much comes from longtime Marvel producer Nate Moore, who said in one recent interview the studio simply isn't at the point to reintroduce fans to the iconic Marvel group.

"Well, Storm's relationship with Wakanda in publishing is pretty interesting. Obviously, we might be a few years out from the X-Men, so I'm not sure we're there yet," Moore said in a chat with ScreenRant. " Who else from Wakanda have we not introduced? I mean, there's a pretty deep bench, actually. And especially, I think, Ta-Nehisi's run introduced a lot of key characters that would be fun to export. Even characters like Vibraxas, which are more Fantastic Four characters. But yeah, it's a pretty deep bench. I think there's a lot more stories to tell on Wakanda for sure."

The lone exception is the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is now set to begin filming in the United Kingdom early next year.

"I went to a screening of Deadpool. I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, 'Ah, damn it!'" Jackman explained of his return earlier this fall. "All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hrs. with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it's been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.