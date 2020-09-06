Black Panther Stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and More Celebrate Chadwick Boseman at Memorial

✖

Last week saw the unexpected passing of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, which was a devastating shock to both fans and Boseman's co-stars. Many people have paid tribute to the actor, who also starred in 42, Da 5 Bloods, Get on Up, and more. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wrote a powerful tribute to Boseman and the actor's onscreen sister, Letitia Wright, shared a touching eulogy. According to ET Online, a few big names from Black Panther reunited in Malibu this weekend for a private memorial in Boseman's honor.

Those in attendance included Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, as well as Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke. "The memorial was overlooking the ocean and included music from a hang drum. There was a beautiful table display with Boseman’s photo and flowers," ET described.

You can read the official statement from Boseman's family about his passing below:

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Last week, ABC aired Marvel's Black Panther without commercial interruption, followed by a Robin Roberts-hosted 20/20 special called Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King. The special is now available to watch on Disney+. If go to the Black Panther movie page on the streaming site, you'll see A Tribute for a King as one of the special features.

The special is 42-minutes long and features quotes from a few different co-stars of Boseman's, talking about their time working with him. This includes an emotional conversation with Forest Whitaker, who also starred in Black Panther.

Many of Boseman's films are available to stream online. Black Panther is currently on Disney+ and Da 5 Bloods is available on Netflix.