Black Panther's Letitia Wright Shares Moving Eulogy for Chadwick Boseman

Fans and Hollywood alike were dealt a painful blow this past weekend with the death of actor Chadwick Boseman at the age of 42 after a four-year battle with colon cancer last Friday. Since then, tributes honoring the actor have poured in from around the world, including from those who worked with him in 2018's Black Panther. Now, Letitia Wright -- who played Shuri, the sister of Boseman's T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is honoring Boseman with an emotional Instagram post.

While Wright has shared a handful of posts honoring Boseman -- including tweeting "this hurts. really hurts" last weekend -- on Tuesday she shared a nearly six-minute video tribute featuring music and moments from nature along with her own words remembering Boseman. You can watch the full video eulogy, which also includes brief video of Wright with Boseman and is dedicated "for my brother, rest in perfect peace" below.

"It is written that there is nothing new under the sun, but the sun stood still that morning refusing to shine. Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep. I didn't know this is what I was waking up to. My brother, an angel on earth, departed. A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you the world would be a better place. Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you has forced upon us. To accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye," Wright says.

She continues, "I messaged you a couple times, but I thought that you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much. Against all the odds you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you. And I'll never forget the day that I met you before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, you told me that you were my brother and I am to love you as such and I always did and I always will, but now my heart is broken, searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity. I thought we had more time and many more years to come for more laughter and more moments of me picking on you on set, leaning my head on your shoulders in the throne room as Ryan gave us notes and thought this would be forever. This hurts. I'm trusting God to heal old wounds. It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that's left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You're forever in my heart."

Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor, who also starred in films such as 42, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and the upcoming Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, had never publicly spoken about his illness. In addition to Wright, fellow Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan also shared a moving tribute to Boseman on Instagram, dedicating "the rest of [his] days to live the way you did."

"I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire," Jordan wrote in part. "I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes. He. Is! Rest In Power Brother."

