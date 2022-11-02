Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Announces ABC Special In Search of Wakanda

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has brought on a new special on ABC this Friday. Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda will take fans on a journey through the culture of the movie. At 8PM ET, viewers can tune-in for all the fun. Of course, the Marvel comic has been around since the 1960s, so there's a ton of history to mine there. However, the MCU movie's debut cast the entire nation of Wakanda in a new light. For fans, Whoopi Goldberg will be interviewing Simone Ledward Boseman during the special. 20/20 brings Robin Roberts into the fold for their coverage as well.

What the Special About?

"With "Black Panther"'s release in 2018, Afrofuturism – the incorporation of black history and culture in science fiction film – was ushered into the cultural spotlight across the world. "Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda" will travel to Africa to see first-hand many of the influences that inspired the filmmakers when building the world of Wakanda. The hour also takes a look at the expanding world in the new film with the addition of other cultures."

The stars of #BlackPanther open-up in an all-new event special, @WhoopiGoldberg with an exclusive interview with Chadwick Boseman’s widow & see a never-before released scene from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ The special, hosted by @RobinRoberts, premieres Friday 8/7c on @ABC pic.twitter.com/GBegSF8hzH — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 1, 2022

"In the special, Oscar® winner Ruth Carter discusses her process of research, inspiration and execution of her award-winning costume designs, composer Ludwig Göransson talks about the authenticity that inspired his Academy and GRAMMY® Award-winning "Black Panther" score and the cultural impact of the music, and Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler opens up about creating the world of Wakanda. The special also includes interviews with the film's stars including Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Wakanda newcomers Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Meja. "20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda" is a co-production of ABC News Studios and Rock'n Robin Productions. Janice Johnston and Catherine McKenzie serve as executive producers."

Wakanda Forever Synopsis Released

"In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

