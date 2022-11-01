Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast From Marvel Studios Launches This Week

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is getting an official podcast from Marvel Studios this week. The first episode debuts on Thurday, November 3 on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The show is presented in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Proximity Media. There will be six episodes about the highly-anticipated film and is hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Paola Mardo, Proximity Head of Audio, will serves as executive producer. Proximity founder Ryan Coogler is excited for fans to get a better opportunity to hear about the movie and the process of making it. Coates wrote Black Panther for a time with Marvel Comics, so seeing the two creators together should be thrilling. Check out what the people behind the scenes said down below!

"There is no storyteller I admire more than Ryan Coogler," said Coates, who makes his podcast-hosting debut. "Any chance to partner with him, Proximity Media and Marvel, is a worthy one. For that opportunity to be a chronicle of the making of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was simply too good to pass up."

The legacy continues. Presenting ‘Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast’! Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates & produced by @ProximityMedia, explore the making of the sequel with guests Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, @ImAngelaBassett and more on Nov. 3: https://t.co/uQmIQ2ABP6 pic.twitter.com/LQtoS7Lo7p — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 1, 2022

"Ever since Ryan, Zinzi, and Sev entrusted Proximity's Audio division with this project, our goal has been to tell the story of the making of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' with as much heart and authenticity as the film itself," Mardo said in a press release. "With our premiere episode, we've accomplished this goal while breaking new ground in the process, thanks to the awesome collaboration between our incredible host Ta-Nehisi Coates, our talented podcast production team, and our collaborators at Marvel and Disney."

What's Coming in Wakanda Forever?

Here's what the company is saying about the upcoming blockbuster: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

Are you excited about the Black Panther podcast? Let us know down in the comments!