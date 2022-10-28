Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Two-Week Teaser Released

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere this week, and the first reactions to the film have been very positive. This week also saw the release of some new clips from the movie as well as the debut of Rihanna's new song from the film "Lift Me Up." Today officially marks two weeks until the long-awaited sequel hits theatres, so Marvel shared a new little teaser to mark the occasion.

"In 2 WEEKS, Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives. Experience it only in theaters November 11. Get tickets now: Link in Bio," Marvel Studios wrote on Instagram. You can check out the video below:

Is Shuri Becoming Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?

Marvel has not officially confirmed who will become the new Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There has a lot of speculation about who will take up the mantle since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. Fans have guessed everyone from Shuri and M'Baku to Nakia as well as Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger who hasn't even been confirmed to appear in the film. As far as recasting Boseman's T'Challa, Nyong'o recently explained that she is against the idea.

"That is not the death of the Black Panther, that's the whole point," Nyong'o told THR. "It's laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don't have the patience. I don't have the presence of mind, or I don't have the objectivity to argue with that. I don't. I'm very biased."

What Has the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Said About Chadwick Boseman's Passing?

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, recently spoke with The Playlist about continuing the story of Black Panther without Boseman.

"It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months," Wright revealed. "The confidence that Ryan [Coogler] felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me. I have so much confidence. I love Ryan." Wright added, "I can't wait for you guys to see the film and how we honored Chad in a beautiful way."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11th.