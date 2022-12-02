Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett Loves Keke Palmer's Impression

Angela Bassett gave Keke Palmer's impression of her the ultimate co-sign. The NOPE actress uncorked the mimicry during a promo for SNL. But, things got even more surreal when Vanity Fair paired the two up for an interview. The Black Panther star didn't even mince words when the time to address it came. "I've seen you online imitating me," Bassett chuckled. "You do a great job." It's a hysterical moment that's made funnier by the fact the duo has worked together on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006. (Some viewers might not be aware of that fact. Or the detail that Queen Latifah has only encouraged the impression whenever she and Palmer work together.) The X-Men hopeful joked that "this is insane" after being asked about it by the woman herself. It's an amazing moment that deserves some recognition for throwing it together so quickly. Check out the hysterical exchange for yourself down below!

Bassett joked, "Okay, Keke — we're here together. You're finally here; I don't have to watch you online. I can actually see it right here before me… Don't be shy. You're not shy at all."

Doing my impression of @ImAngelaBassett for Angela was too good!! Thank you for having me @VanityFair. I had so much fun ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1FZU5d7Jlu — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 2, 2022

Will We See Keke Palmer in Marvel?

ComicBook.com actually asked if her courting of the Rogue role has led to any larger discussion with Marvel Studios. Palmer was in a joking mood, "That's confidential, sugar. No, I'm kidding. I don't know. I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."

Fans totally had Palmer's back when the idea of her playing such an iconic character. Her demeanor on TV and in movies encourages the comparisons. (Note that sugar in the previous statement. Jordan Peele said that she offers so much more than just that southern charm and other stuff fans might bring up.

"Marvel cannot have her. She's ours. No, you're allowed to do what you need to do," Peele smiled. "They'd be lucky to have her. Let me tell you something, just as a Keke endorsement for whoever is trying to work with her. When I looked into working with her, I thought she was Emerald because she's so fun. I thought that that spark and that charisma, when I met her, it got flipped in my head because her ability to analyze script is one of the best I've ever met. I instantly found that out and I told you that when you came back and started talking to me about the script. So you have a very special actor. I feel like a lot of people might think that you're fun, but it's a different level. It's a different level going on here."

