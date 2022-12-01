Black Panther: Wakanda Forver: Marvel Begins "For Your Consideration" Oscars Campaign

Awards Seasons is upon us, which means studios are pushing their biggest movies of the year with the hopes of getting some Academy Awards nominations. This year, Marvel is in the conversation once again, and many fans think Angela Bassett has the chance to earn a nod for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If she gets nominated, it will mark the first time an actor in the MCU has been recognized at the prestigious awards show. Of course, the first Black Panther received some Oscars of its own, including Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Song. Now, Marvel is hoping to recreate the first film's success with a new Oscar campaign.

"A profound take on life and legacy. Critics are hailing Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER as, 'emotionally powerful, poignant, and a cultural force to be reckoned with,'" Marvel shared on Instagram. They included a graphic featuring Bassett that reads, "FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION IN ALL CATEGORIES INCLUDING BEST PICTURE." You can view the post below:

"The audience is family to me, and theater is sacred to me... And so I always think about how it's going to last. It's gonna last on celluloid or digital or whatever you want to call it. It is going to last when I'm long gone," Bassett recently told IndieWire.

Why Did Angela Bassett Originally Object To Her Storyline in Wakanda Forever?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda was killed after a confrontation with Namor (Tenoch Huerta). During the interview with IndieWire, Bassett admitted she originally fought against her character's death.

"I objected," Bassett revealed. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.' ... He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'" Bassett said she felt better about the decision after thinking back on how all of the characters who "poofed" in Avengers: Endgame. The star has come to terms with the fact that she could always return. "All kinds of crazy things happen," Bassett explained.

Would you like to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever get some Oscar nominations? Tell us in the comments.