Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Behind-the-Scenes Trailer Released

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever goes behind the scenes on the making of the Marvel sequel. The featurette marks one month until Black Panther 2 arrives in theaters on November 11th. The cast and crew come together to talk about making Wakanda Forever without Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020. To honor Boseman's legacy, his character of King T'Challa also passes away in the film, and while Wakanda is mourning their king, they also have to contend with a new threat from Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talocan.

"Audiences have embraced Wakanda and Black Panther. And Chadwick, he knew exactly what this story, what these images meant to the world," Angela Bassett says to begin the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featurette. Winston Duke adds, "We all suffered an incredible loss when we lost Chadwick." Images from the first Black Panther appear on the screen before director Ryan Coogler discusses his collaboration with Chadwick Boseman.

"Chad was very much our artistic partner," Coogler says. "I would spend time with him, just he and I, talking about where we would want to see the story go, how much he admired the other characters and the actors that portrayed them."

Who Are the New Characters in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue exploring the larger world of Wakanda, as Lupita Nyongo'o and Letitia Wright tease some of the surprises and new characters set to appear, such as Riri Williams and Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner.

"My enemies call me Namor," Huerta says. "The opportunity to play a character like this. It's a dream."

Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, is a young genius who builds her own Iron Man-esque armor. She makes her Marvel debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before starring in her own solo series on Disney+.

As for Namor, instead of hailing from Atlantis, the MCU version of the Sub-Mariner rules over Talocan, which comes from Aztec mythology. Namor has also been confirmed to be a mutant in the MCU.

All of the actors explain how they channeled their emotions over losing Chadwick Boseman into making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever something special. As Wright states, "Yeah, he would want us to just inspire the world."

Who Is the New Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Of course, similar to the latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, the new featurette ends with a look at presumably Wright's Princess Shuri in her new Black Panther costume. There has been much speculation on who would take on the mantle of Black Panther after T'Challa's death. While it hasn't been confirmed that Shuri replaces her brother, the mask worn by the Black Panther has the same makeup markings on its face that Shur wears in various points of promotional footage and trailers. Plus, Shuri is front and center on posters for the film as well.

When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Release Date?

Tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are on sale now. The movie premieres November 11th, only in theaters.