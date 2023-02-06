Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets New Record For a Marvel Film on Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already setting new records after its premiere on Disney+. February 1st was the date that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joined the streaming service, after a successful run at the theatrical box office. There had been much discussion and speculation on exactly when Black Panther 2 would land on Disney+, but Marvel Studios decided Black History Month was the perfect time to drop the film. Ever since Disney+ launched, Marvel Studios movies eventually join the service after their theatrical run is over. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has the distinction of being the most-watched Marvel film to premiere on Disney+ globally.

Disney+ announced the new record set by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is based on hours streamed in the film's first five days. That's an amazing achievement, especially when you consider the short amount of time that it's even been available. There's even more Black Panther goodness coming to Disney+ later this week, with the announcement that fans can watch behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of the making of the movie in Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it launches on the service February 8th.

(Photo: Disney+)

Angela Bassett Gets Marvel's First-Ever Oscar Nomination For Acting

Marvel Studios secured its first-ever Oscar nomination for an actor, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett nominated for Best Supporting Actress. This is a big deal for the Marvel film, and shows just how much has changed in the eyes of The Academy that an actor's performance in a comic book movie is worthy enough to be nominated. Bassett portrayed Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the mother figure for T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright). She gave a thrilling performance considering the circumstances of the production having to carry on in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's untimely death.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever totaled five nominations for the 95th Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. Angela Bassett previously had a Best Actress nomination for her performance as Tina Turner in 1993's What's Love Got to Do With It.

What Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever About?

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+.