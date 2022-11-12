Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Rihanna Release Second Single From Marvel Movie's Soundtrack

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released another Rihanna single from the Marvel's movie soundtrack. "Lift Me Up" was the first song dropped in the lead-up to Ryan Coogler's latest epic. Now, "Born Again" joins the ranks on the playlist as well. Not many people could have expected that the multi-platinum recording artist would come out of her hiatus to deliver these poignant odes to Chadwick Boseman's life and career. Now, Marvel fans are discussing their feelings about this movie after the release. With these new drops, there is the discussion of Rihanna's new work also to parse through. Despite it being a bit more somber than some would have been expecting, there's something really emotional and clear about the two songs and their approach to the film they've been attached to. Check it out for yourself down below!

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," explained Tems. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Marvel Fans Love These Rihanna Songs

The album's soundtrack has already debuted on streaming and they've laid out who's involved: "The soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The soundtrack album producers are Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records."

Here's how the company teases the next big MCU adventure: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

