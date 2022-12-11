Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wins Second-Lowest Box Office Weekend of 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will remain atop the box off for likely the last time during the second-lowest overall box office weekend of 2022. That's probably the quiet before the storm as Avatar: The Way of Water is set to rejuvenate the box office a bit and take the top spot from the Marve sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted with a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, led by the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, and set a new November opening weekend record. In its fifth weekend, the film earned an estimated $11.1 million, raising its domestic box office total to $409.8 million. Critics and fans both praised Marvel's Black Panther sequel. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU." ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine awarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a 5-out-of-5 score in his film review: "For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward." As mentioned, it's an otherwise dead weekend at the box office, with no new wide releases. Violent Night, Strange World, The Menu, and Devotion. fill out the top five.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Week Five

Total: $11.1 million

$11.1 million Total: $409.8 million

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

2. Violent Night (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $8.7 million

An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint. Tommy Wirkola directed Violent Night, from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Leah Brady, and Beverly D'Angelo.

3. Strange World Week Three

Weekend: $3.6 million

The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory. Don Hall directed Strange World from a script by co-director Qui Nguyen. The film's voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.

4. The Menu Week Four

Weekend: $2.8 million

$2.8 million Total: $29.1 million

Margot is invited by foodie Tyler to travel with him and a group of other food lovers to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where Chef Slowik has prepared a lavish menu. From the beginning, Margot finds everything strange, from the woman who greets them at the boat, to the tiny portions and the odd offerings. Chef Slowik is also as strange as they come. But she soon discovers far more shocking surprises are yet to come, including a massive secret that Tyler's been keeping from her. Mark Mylod directed The Menu from a screenplay written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

5. Devotion (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $1.9 million

$1.9 million Total: $16.8 million

The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. J. D. Dillard directed Devotion from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart, based on the book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. It stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Nick Hargrove, Spencer Neville, Thomas Sadoski, and Daren Kagasoff.

6. Black Adam (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Eight

Weekend: $1.34 million

$1.34 million Total: $166.8 million

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.