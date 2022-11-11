Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Hits $58.8 Million Globally

The wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally over. The Ryan Coogler-directed Marvel sequel hit theatres last night, and it managed to top Black Panther's opening night from 2018, earning it the fifteenth-highest preview numbers of all time. According to Deadline, the movie was number one in all of the global markets where it was released, including France, Germany, Italy, and Korea. For now, the movie has earned $58.8 million globally.

Wakanda Forever earned a $10.1 million start in 17 international box office markets on Wednesday. Deadline compared the movie's opening to other films from the year, estimating it will be 225% ahead of Black Adam and 45% ahead of The Batman. The movie earned $2.2 million in France, $1.4 million in Korea, and $900,000 in both Indonesia and Germany. Even though Wakanda Forever is only in previews, it also reached number one in Latin America. As we head into the weekend, the Marvel film is expected to have a lot more success. Current projections have Wakanda Forever opening in the $185 million to $200 million range, and this early haul gives it strong momentum.

Does Wakanda Forever Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Recently, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to chat with many of the people who made Wakanda Forever happen. One such person is Nate Moore who has been a producer on multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including both Black Panther movies. It's been confirmed that the sequel only has a mid-credits scene, and Moore explained why there was no end tag like in most of the films.

The fact that director Ryan Coogler originally wanted to introduce Namor (Tenoch Huerta) at the end of the first Black Panther came up, so we asked whether or not there was anyone they wanted to introduce at the end of the sequel. "Not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing," Moore explained. "Much like Endgame didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11th.