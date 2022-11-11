Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of the time of writing, the movie sits at an 84% on the Tomatometer. Critics have been mostly positive when it comes to Ryan Coogler's big movie and audiences have been swept away with the emotional journey as well. The weekend rolls on and it will be interesting to see how these numbers change as more and more people get into the theater to see it. There are already 187 reviews from different sources up on their site. Check out the company's post down below!

A Wakanda Forever behind-the-scenes featurette saw Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige call the sequel the most important movie in the history of the MCU. With the kind of critical acclaim its racked up, it seems kind of hard to argue with his reasoning there. "All of us very much believe that this feels like the most important movie we've ever made," Feige elaborated during the video. "That is what every crew member focused on every day, and none more so than Ryan Coogler at the helm of it all."

Comicbook's First Impressions of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The latest MCU blockbuster got a favorable review from Comicbook.com. As a highly-anticipated sequel, there was a bit of nerves surrounding the release. But, the Rotten Tomatoes scores so far have massaged that tension. 2 hours and 40 minutes sounds like a long time, but it was never going to be a small task to accomplish. Coogler pulled through though and the results are remarkable.

"Ryan Coogler forged ahead with his eyes on unifying those contributing to this movie," Perine wrote. "The result is a tale of faith, identity, and legacy built upon the grief of the present. Wakanda Forever floats at the top of Phase 4 by allowing its emotions to overflow in order for something new to grow in its place."

Here's how Marvel is describing the movie ahead of the big release in the States: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

