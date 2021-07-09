Black Widow, Joker, A Quiet Place: Part II Win Golden Trailer Awards
Without a ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Golden Trailer Awards returned this week to award two years worth of trailers, teasers, and TV spots with being the best of the best. To that end, films that came out back in 2019 and those that were released just a few weeks ago found themselves among the winners including Black Widow for Best Fantasy Adventure trailer, A Quiet Place: Part II for Best Horror, and Joker for Best Thriller. In addition the IMAX one-sheet for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won Best Fantasy Adventure Poster while the character posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League won the Best Wildposts award.
“This year, we are also dedicating GTA21 as a tribute to all the unsung heroes in healthcare, food service, transportation, emergency services, and more who went to work (while we stayed home streaming) and kept us all going," co-founder Evelyn Brady-Watters said in a statement. "We offer our sincerest gratitude and a night to enjoy a fun night of entertainment.”
Check out the full list below (along with all the winning trailers).
Best Action
Winner: 1917, Universal Pictures, Motive
1917
Nominees:
A Quiet Place: Part 2 “Keep Listening”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Army of the Dead “Aces”, Netflix, Wild Card
F9, “Path”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Nobody, “Return”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Spenser Confidential “New Roommates”, Netflix, TRANSIT
The Old Guard, Netflix, Monster
Best Animation/Family
Winner: Soul “Chicken Soup”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Soul "Chicken Soup" The Hive
Nominees:
Black Beauty, Disney+, ZEALOT
Cruella, “Bad Things / Evil”, Disney, Seismic Productions
Frozen 2 “Spirit/Adventure”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
Mulan “True”, Walt Disney Studios, TRANSIT
Soul “Live”, Walt Disney Studios/Pixar, Rogue Planet
Wolfwalkers: "Hope", Apple TV+, Trailer Park
Best Comedy
Winner: Palm Springs “Loop”, Hulu, ZEALOT
Palm Springs "Loop"
Nominees:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm “Epic Journey”, AMAZON STUDIOS, JAX
Chick Fight “Fight Like A Girl”, Red Box Entertainment, Outpost Media
Free Guy, “Believe”, Disney, Wild Card
Free Guy, “Good Guy”, 20th Century Studios, AV Squad
Jo Jo Rabbit ‘Imaginary’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates—Empire
Superintelligence, HBO Max, MOCEAN
Best Drama
Winner: Queen & Slim, “Revolution”, Universal, Wild Card
Queen & Slim "Revolution"
Nominees:
1917, “Final Mission”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Harriet “Free”, Focus, Wild Card
Just Mercy “Stand Up”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Mob Scene
Nomadland Trailer, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Palmer Official Trailer “Free”, Apple TV+, Mocean
The Assistant, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
Best Fantasy Adventure
Winner: Black Widow – “Control”, Disney / Marvel, MOCEAN
Black Widow "Control"
Nominees:
Dune “Vision”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Jumanji: The Next Level, “Change”, Sony, Big Picture
Jungle Cruise, “Spirits”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Mulan – Trailer: True, Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT
Mulan Warrior Trailer, DISNEY, REVOLVE AGENCY
Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker "Together", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Best Horror
Winner: A Quiet Place: Part II “Keep Listening”, Paramount Pictures, Create
A Quiet Place: Part 2 "Keep Listening"
Nominees:
Antlers “Teaser”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Antlers, “Myth”, Searchlight Pictures, Buddha Jones
Candyman, “Dare”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
In The Earth “Memories”, Neon, ZEALOT
IT Chapter 2, “It Ends”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
The Wretched "Creepy As F", Little Runway, Hungry Monster Entertainment
Best Independent Trailer
Winner: Uncut Gems “Bet on This”, A24, GrandSon
Uncut Gems "Bet on This"
Nominees:
Cut Throat City “Witness”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
JoJo Rabbit “Teaser”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Parasite “Plan”, Neon, ZEALOT
Princess of the Row, “Fairytale”, Gravitas Ventures, Van Maximilian Carlson
Promising Young Woman “Girls Like That”, Focus Features, BOND
The Assistant, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
Best Thriller
Winner: Joker “Open Mic”, WARNER BROS., JAX
Joker "Open Mic"
Nominees:
1BR Trailer “Welcome to the Neighborhood”, Dark Sky Films, Hungry Monster Entertainment
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie “Change”, Netflix, MOCEAN
The Courier “Businessman”, Roadside Attractions, GrandSon
The Invisible Man, “Believe”, Universal Pictures, Creature Street
The Invisible Man, “Fear”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
The Woman in the Window "Puzzle", 20th Century Fox, Aspect
Best Video Game Trailer
Winner: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, “Cinematic World Premiere Trailer”, Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Assasin's Creed Valhalla
Nominees:
Call of Duty: Cold War Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency
Cyberpunk 2077, — V, CD PROJEKT RED, CD PROJEKT RED
The Callisto Protocol, Striking Distance Studios, Plastic Wax
The Medium, Bloober Team S.A., House – Bloober Team S.A.
Watch Dogs: Legion – Story Trailer, Ubisoft, Hammer Creative
Golden Fleece
Winner: Capone “Gangster”, Vertical Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Capone "Gangster"
Nominees:
Black Christmas,”Holiday”, Universal Pictures, Creature Street
Brahms: The Boy 2 “Broken”, STX, Heart Sleeve Creative
Cats, “Moonlight”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Fatman, Saban Films, The Refinery
Ron Hopper’s Misfortune, Luis Bernadas, Luis Bernadas
The Turning "New Kids", Universal, AV Squad
Most Original Trailer
Winner: Cherry “Memory”, Apple TV+, Rogue Planet
Cherry "Memory"
Nominees:
6 Underground – “Whisper”, Netflix, Rogue Planet
6 Underground “Travelogue”, Netflix, Monster
Antebellum “Teaser”, Lionsgate, Motive
Nomadland ‘Sonnet’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Ready or Not “Game”, Fox Searchlight, Av Squad
Uncut Gems "Bet on This", A24, GrandSon
Best Summer 2021 Blockbuster Trailer
Winner: F9, “Path”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
F9 "Path"
Nominees:
Black Widow, “Home”, Marvel, Wild Card
Cruella, “Bad Things / Evil”, Disney, Seismic Productions
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Lionsgate, Revolve Agency
The Suicide Squad “No Problemo”, Warner Bros., BOND
The Suicide Squad “Rebellion”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Mob Scene
Top Gun: Maverick "Elite", Paramount Pictures, MOCEAN
Best Teaser
Winner: JoJo Rabbit Teaser, Searchlight Pictures, Motive
JoJo Rabbit "Teaser"
Nominees:
Antlers, “Escape”, Searchlight Pictures, Buddha Jones
Cruella, “Roar/Sorry”, Disney, Seismic Productions
Death on the Nile: Teaser, 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN
Dune "Test", Warner Bros., Wild Card
The Batman “Justice”, Warner Bros, Statement Advertising
Top Gun: Maverick, “Service”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squadprev