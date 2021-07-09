Black Widow, Joker, A Quiet Place: Part II Win Golden Trailer Awards

Without a ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Golden Trailer Awards returned this week to award two years worth of trailers, teasers, and TV spots with being the best of the best. To that end, films that came out back in 2019 and those that were released just a few weeks ago found themselves among the winners including Black Widow for Best Fantasy Adventure trailer, A Quiet Place: Part II for Best Horror, and Joker for Best Thriller. In addition the IMAX one-sheet for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won Best Fantasy Adventure Poster while the character posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League won the Best Wildposts award.

“This year, we are also dedicating GTA21 as a tribute to all the unsung heroes in healthcare, food service, transportation, emergency services, and more who went to work (while we stayed home streaming) and kept us all going," co-founder Evelyn Brady-Watters said in a statement. "We offer our sincerest gratitude and a night to enjoy a fun night of entertainment.”

Check out the full list below (along with all the winning trailers).