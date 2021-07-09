Black Widow, Joker, A Quiet Place: Part II Win Golden Trailer Awards

By Spencer Perry

Without a ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Golden Trailer Awards returned this week to award two years worth of trailers, teasers, and TV spots with being the best of the best. To that end, films that came out back in 2019 and those that were released just a few weeks ago found themselves among the winners including Black Widow for Best Fantasy Adventure trailer, A Quiet Place: Part II for Best Horror, and Joker for Best Thriller. In addition the IMAX one-sheet for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won Best Fantasy Adventure Poster while the character posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League won the Best Wildposts award.

“This year, we are also dedicating GTA21 as a tribute to all the unsung heroes in healthcare, food service, transportation, emergency services, and more who went to work (while we stayed home streaming) and kept us all going," co-founder Evelyn Brady-Watters said in a statement. "We offer our sincerest gratitude and a night to enjoy a fun night of entertainment.”

Check out the full list below (along with all the winning trailers).

Best Action

Winner: 1917, Universal Pictures, Motive

1917 from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

A Quiet Place: Part 2 “Keep Listening”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group 

Army of the Dead “Aces”, Netflix, Wild Card 

F9, “Path”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad 

Nobody, “Return”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad 

Spenser Confidential “New Roommates”, Netflix, TRANSIT 

The Old Guard, Netflix, Monster  

Best Animation/Family   

Winner: Soul “Chicken Soup”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive 

Soul "Chicken Soup" The Hive from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Black Beauty, Disney+, ZEALOT 

Cruella, “Bad Things / Evil”, Disney, Seismic Productions 

Frozen 2 “Spirit/Adventure”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN 

Mulan “True”, Walt Disney Studios, TRANSIT 

Soul “Live”, Walt Disney Studios/Pixar, Rogue Planet 

Wolfwalkers: “Hope”, Apple TV+, Trailer Park 

Best Comedy   

Winner: Palm Springs “Loop”, Hulu, ZEALOT 

Palm Springs "Loop" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm “Epic Journey”, AMAZON STUDIOS, JAX 

Chick Fight “Fight Like A Girl”, Red Box Entertainment, Outpost Media  

Free Guy, “Believe”, Disney, Wild Card 

Free Guy, “Good Guy”, 20th Century Studios, AV Squad 

Jo Jo Rabbit ‘Imaginary’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates—Empire 

Superintelligence, HBO Max, MOCEAN

Best Drama  

Winner: Queen & Slim, “Revolution”, Universal, Wild Card 

Queen & Slim "Revolution" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

1917, “Final Mission”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job 

Harriet “Free”, Focus, Wild Card 

Just Mercy “Stand Up”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Mob Scene 

Nomadland Trailer, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates 

Palmer Official Trailer “Free”, Apple TV+, Mocean 

The Assistant, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut 

Best Fantasy Adventure   

Winner: Black Widow – “Control”, Disney / Marvel, MOCEAN 

Black Widow "Control" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Dune “Vision”, Warner Bros., Wild Card 

Jumanji: The Next Level, “Change”, Sony, Big Picture 

Jungle Cruise, “Spirits”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad 

Mulan – Trailer: True, Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT 

Mulan Warrior Trailer, DISNEY, REVOLVE AGENCY 

Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker “Together”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive 

Best Horror

Winner: A Quiet Place: Part II “Keep Listening”, Paramount Pictures, Create 

A Quiet Place: Part 2 "Keep Listening" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Antlers “Teaser”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates 

Antlers, “Myth”, Searchlight Pictures, Buddha Jones 

Candyman, “Dare”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job 

In The Earth “Memories”, Neon, ZEALOT 

IT Chapter 2, “It Ends”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones 

The Wretched “Creepy As F”, Little Runway, Hungry Monster Entertainment 

Best Independent Trailer   

Winner: Uncut Gems “Bet on This”, A24, GrandSon 

Uncut Gems "Bet on This" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Cut Throat City “Witness”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative 

JoJo Rabbit “Teaser”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive 

Parasite “Plan”, Neon, ZEALOT 

Princess of the Row, “Fairytale”, Gravitas Ventures, Van Maximilian Carlson 

Promising Young Woman “Girls Like That”, Focus Features, BOND 

The Assistant, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut 

Best Thriller

Winner: Joker “Open Mic”, WARNER BROS., JAX 

Joker "Open Mic" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

1BR Trailer “Welcome to the Neighborhood”, Dark Sky Films, Hungry Monster Entertainment 

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie “Change”, Netflix, MOCEAN 

The Courier “Businessman”, Roadside Attractions, GrandSon 

The Invisible Man, “Believe”, Universal Pictures, Creature Street 

The Invisible Man, “Fear”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job 

The Woman in the Window “Puzzle”, 20th Century Fox, Aspect 

Best Video Game Trailer

  Winner: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, “Cinematic World Premiere Trailer”, Ubisoft, Buddha Jones 

Assasin's Creed Valhalla from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Call of Duty: Cold War Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency 

Cyberpunk 2077, — V, CD PROJEKT RED, CD PROJEKT RED 

The Callisto Protocol, Striking Distance Studios, Plastic Wax  

The Medium, Bloober Team S.A., House – Bloober Team S.A. 

Watch Dogs: Legion – Story Trailer, Ubisoft, Hammer Creative 

Golden Fleece

Winner: Capone “Gangster”, Vertical Entertainment, Sequence Creative 

Capone "Gangster" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Black Christmas,”Holiday”, Universal Pictures, Creature Street 

Brahms: The Boy 2 “Broken”, STX, Heart Sleeve Creative 

Cats, “Moonlight”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job 

Fatman, Saban Films, The Refinery 

Ron Hopper’s Misfortune, Luis Bernadas, Luis Bernadas 

The Turning “New Kids”, Universal, AV Squad

Most Original Trailer   

Winner: Cherry “Memory”, Apple TV+, Rogue Planet  

Cherry "Memory" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

6 Underground – “Whisper”, Netflix, Rogue Planet 

6 Underground “Travelogue”, Netflix, Monster 

Antebellum “Teaser”, Lionsgate, Motive 

Nomadland ‘Sonnet’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates 

Ready or Not “Game”, Fox Searchlight, Av Squad  

Uncut Gems “Bet on This”, A24, GrandSon 

Best Summer 2021 Blockbuster Trailer   

Winner: F9, “Path”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad 

F9 "Path" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Black Widow, “Home”, Marvel, Wild Card 

Cruella, “Bad Things / Evil”, Disney, Seismic Productions 

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Lionsgate, Revolve Agency 

The Suicide Squad “No Problemo”, Warner Bros., BOND 

The Suicide Squad “Rebellion”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Mob Scene 

Top Gun: Maverick “Elite”, Paramount Pictures, MOCEAN 

Best Teaser   

Winner: JoJo Rabbit Teaser, Searchlight Pictures, Motive 

JoJo Rabbit "Teaser" from Golden Trailer Awards on Vimeo.

Nominees:

Antlers, “Escape”, Searchlight Pictures, Buddha Jones 

Cruella, “Roar/Sorry”, Disney, Seismic Productions 

Death on the Nile: Teaser, 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN 

Dune “Test”, Warner Bros., Wild Card 

The Batman “Justice”, Warner Bros, Statement Advertising 

Top Gun: Maverick, “Service”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad 

