Black Widow Movie Red Guardian and Melina Marvel Legends 2-Pack Is up for Pre-Order

It's Marvel Monday Hasbro fans! This month's installment is all about the debut of this fantastic Black Widow Red Guardian and Melina Vostkoff 2-Pack. The 6-inch figures are based on the characters as they will appear in the upcoming Marvel Studios Black Widow film, which might finally hit theaters in May after numerous COVID-19-related delays.

The Red Guardian (David Harbour) figure in the set includes an alternate, unmasked head, alternate hands, a shield, a grappling hook, and a little Red Guardian action figure of his own! The Melina Vostkoff figure (Rachel Weisz) includes alternate hands and two baton accessories. Honestly, the mini Red Guardian figure is really makes this set a must have. Just look at the posing possibilities:

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Black Widow Red Guardian and Melina Vostkoff 2-Pack are live here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with shipping slated for August. While you're at it, you might want to check out another recent Marvel Legends release...

Hasbro recently launched seven new Marvel Legends 6-inch supervillian figures for Fan First Friday with a Xemnu the Living Titan Build-A-Figure. The lineup includes figures of Dr. Doom, Dormammu, The Hood, Lady Deathstrike, Arcade, A.I.M Scientist Supreme, and Red Skull. Full details and pre-order links for the wave can be found right here.

Black Widow is set to star Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Cate Shortland directed the film with a screenplay from Ned Benson and WandaVision's Jac Schaeffer.Black Widow is currently scheduled to be released in theatres on May 7th.

In the meantime, the first eight episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

