Marvel Legends Supervillains Xemnu Build-A-Figure Wave Has Launched
Hasbro has launched seven new Marvel Legends 6-inch figures for Fan First Friday, and it's all about the supervillains! This is also a Build-A-Figure wave, so most of the figures in the series will includes a piece that can be combined to form the an eighth villain - Xemnu the Living Titan. Xemnu was the first Marvel character to go by the name of Hulk, which is probably one of the reasons why he's been tormenting Bruce Banner's Hulk ever since he lost the moniker.
This Marvel Legends super villain wave is a very interesting one, with figures of Dr. Doom, Dormammu, The Hood, Lady Deathstrike, Arcade, A.I.M Scientist Supreme, and Red Skull. Pre-orders for the figures will be available via the following links starting at 10am PST / 1pm EST today, February 19th (the links will be inactive until that time). Images for the entire wave are available in the gallery.
- Marvel Legends Series Dr. Doom: "From the wreckage of colliding universes, Dr. Doom emerges as the supreme ruler of a new domain known as Battleworld! Figure includes gun, swappable hands, and a grim reminder of his capabilities." Order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Series Dormammu: "A maniacal cosmic being with an unquenchable thirst for conquest, Dormammu uses extra-dimensional abilities to invade realms across all planes of existence. Figure includes swappable hands and mystical energy elements." Order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s The Hood: "A chance encounter with a demon gives petty thief Parker Robbins a mystical cloak and transforms him into a true criminal menace! Figure includes two pistols, a cloak, and bullet elements." Order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Series Lady Deathstrike: "With adamantium-infused bones and cyber-generic enhancements, Yuriko Oyama pursues a ruthless vendetta against the X-Men... and Wolverine in particular." Order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Arcade: "A brilliant assassin with shadowy origins, Arcade makes up for his lack of physical strength with a keen intellect and a vast personal fortune. Figure includes cane and alternate head." Order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Series A.I.M Scientist Supreme: "Brilliant and diabolical, the Scientist Supreme helms a massive criminal cabal known as Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.) Figure includes accessory." Order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Series Red Skull: "Emerging from the ashes of World War II, Johann Schmidt rose to become one of Captain America's greatest enemies, the Red Skull. Figure includes alternate head, alternate hands, gun, and tesseract." Order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
