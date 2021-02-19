Marvel Legends Supervillains Xemnu Build-A-Figure Wave Has Launched

Hasbro has launched seven new Marvel Legends 6-inch figures for Fan First Friday, and it's all about the supervillains! This is also a Build-A-Figure wave, so most of the figures in the series will includes a piece that can be combined to form the an eighth villain - Xemnu the Living Titan. Xemnu was the first Marvel character to go by the name of Hulk, which is probably one of the reasons why he's been tormenting Bruce Banner's Hulk ever since he lost the moniker.

This Marvel Legends super villain wave is a very interesting one, with figures of Dr. Doom, Dormammu, The Hood, Lady Deathstrike, Arcade, A.I.M Scientist Supreme, and Red Skull. Pre-orders for the figures will be available via the following links starting at 10am PST / 1pm EST today, February 19th (the links will be inactive until that time). Images for the entire wave are available in the gallery.

