Black Widow’s Florence Pugh Among Finalists for Madonna Biopic

Back in September, it was announced that Madonna would be directing her own biopic from a script she’s co-written with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody. Since the news broke, many fans have wondered who would play the iconic performer. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, the list of potential actors has been narrowed down and among them is Black Widow star, Florence Pugh. Since the list of potential Madonnas was released, many people have taken to Twitter to back Pugh as the choice, but the former Academy Award-nominated actor has some competition. According to the report, Madonna’s finalists also include Julia Garner (Ozark), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday), and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown).

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the audition process has been “grueling,” with the finalists sometimes participating in 11-hour choreography sessions with Madonna as well as singing auditions. “You have to be able to do everything,” an inside source told THR. The untitled project is in development at Universal Pictures with Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal. Not much is currently known about the film, but it’s been rumored to end with the 1990 “Blonde Ambition” tour.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna previously said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

“The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” Madonna said in October during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal added. “I have known Madonna since we made ‘A League of Their Own’ together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

