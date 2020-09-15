Madonna Is Directing Her Own Biopic

✖

Pop icon Madonna is about to make history again as the musician will helm a biopic based on her own life. Variety brings word of this surprising development which sees Madonna directing from a script she's co-written with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody. The untitled project is in development at Universal Pictures and with filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley plus producer Amy Pascal. It's unclear when production will begin on the project or who will be cast, but the film marks a reunion between Madonna and Pascal who previously worked together on the 1992 classic A League of Their Own.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal added. “I have known Madonna since we made ‘A League of Their Own’ together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

Fans of Madonna will already know that she's been teasing work on this project, and her collaboration with Cody, on her social media channels for most of this month including videos of their conversations while working on the script.

I keep forgetting that Im writing about myself........... I can’t make shit up! But in fact I dont need to. The truth will set you free and also be devastating! 😨😀😬😂 #screenplay #diablocody #movie pic.twitter.com/Gs4lRa9K0K — Madonna (@Madonna) September 8, 2020

The film will mark Madonna's third feature film as a director, having previously directed Filth and Wisdom in 2008 and W.E. in 2011. Madonna released her first single as a solo act in 1982 and nabbed her first #1 single in the US just two years later with "Like a Virgin." Throughout her decades long career, Madonna has been given 28 Grammy nominations and has won seven awards. In 2016 she was awarded the Guinness World Record forBest-selling female recording artist of all time with 305 million albums sold.

