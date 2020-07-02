Blade Fans Show Appreciation For Wesley Snipes

Blade fans are sharing their love for Wesley Snipes as the hero trends on social media. Twitter users got a surprise on Wednesday evening when the Marvel hero was trending on the platform. It seems as though it was one of those situations where the word spontaneously pops up enough to get it in the trending column. Well, the people soon discovered it was because the actor asked which role of his was their favorite between Blade and Nino Brown. Fans flocked to the post to share their appreciation for Snipes' stint as the hero. While the announcement of a new Blade movie might have been the most hyped moment of San Diego Comic-Con last year. There haven’t really been any other details for this moment, but at some point, there will be more revealed. As for now, Snipes gave the new owner of the mantle props on social media.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," Snipes says. "Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

If you had to pick one? pic.twitter.com/nf7S6jMtfx — WS (@wesleysnipes) July 2, 2020

Before the big reveal at Comic-Con, Feige has teased Blade’s appearance at some point in Marvel Studios’s production.

“We still think he’s a great character. He’s a really fun character,” Feige coyly mentioned. “We think this movie going into a different side of the universe would have the potential to have him pop up, but between the movies, the Netflix shows, the ABC shows there are so many opportunities for the character to pop up as you’re now seeing with Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. That rather than team up with another studio on that character, let’s do something on our own. What that is? Where that will be? We’ll see. There is nothing imminent to my knowledge.”

Are you pumped for the Blade movie? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below: