Blade Trilogy Coming to HBO Max in July

✖

The Daywalker cometh. As of next Wednesday, all three movies in Wesley Snipes' Blade trilogy will be available on HBO Max, the bustling new OTT service from WarnerMedia. Despite featuring a Marvel character — a fan-favorite one, at that — the trilogy was originally produced by New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Brothers. Now, as of next week, they'll all be available to stream for anyone with a subscription to HBO Max.

Blade, which some might consider the first superhero flick, first came out in 1998. The blood-soaked thriller was followed by two follow-ups, the last of which crested in 2004.

As you know by now, Snipes will eventually be replaced by the Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali as the vampire-hunting character is introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a matter of years. As Snipes previously told the Associated Press, imitation is the finest form of flattery."

"People are very, very sneaky. They try to make it about the actors," Snipes said last year. "It's not about me and him. I'm happy for him to be considered. I'm happy for them looking at him. Flattery... what do they say? Imitation is the best form of flattery. It's something that he has acknowledged that he wanted to do and his family wanted him to do it, so I'm appreciative of him getting the love that I've created something that others want to carry own and make their own stamp on."

In a previous statement provided to ComicBook.com, Snipes congratulated the Luke Cage alum on his new role within the MCU.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," he said. "Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Do you think we could see Snipes cameo in the Blade reboot somehow? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.