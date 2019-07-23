Exclusive! Wesley Snipes Responds to Marvel Rebooting Blade

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige shocked the world at Comic-Con when Mahershala Ali was announced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Blade. Ali takes over for Wesley Snipes, who played the Daywalker in the original trilogy. ComicBook.com has obtained a statement from Snipes, telling fans of his to “chillaaxx” and embrace the new casting.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes says. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Exact details of the film have yet to be revealed, though Feige himself has confirmed the movie will take place in Marvel’s Phase 5. There isn’t a writer or director attached yet, though ComicBook’s Charlie Ridgely has an idea of ten directors that could fit the bill which you can see here.

Blade has yet to get a release date. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

