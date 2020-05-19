Blade: Killer Fan Teaser Imagines Character's Bloody MCU Debut

✖

Sooner or later, Blade will be a movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over twenty years after the cult character was originally introduced to the masses via a trilogy starring Wesley Snipes, the Daywalker is returning to live-action in a solo flick that will adhere to the continuity fans have come to know and love from Marvel Studios. The Mahershala Ali-starring feature has yet to receive a release date from Marvel Studios, so it's giving fans plenty of time to theorize how Ali might look in the titular role, or the characters he might go up against.

Shortly after the actor shared a drawing of himself as the fan-favorite half-vampire on his Instagram page, standout Instagram fan artist @SalmanArtworks uploaded an incredible fan-made poster imagining the actor in a screen-ready mockup. Complete with his iconic shades and sword, Ali's blade is certainly ready to get down to business in the piece. You can see it below.

Though Ali is taking over the mantle from Snipes, the latter released a thoughtful statement after the news was first announced last summer. As it turns out, Snipes appears completely fine with passing over the mantle. Heck, if Marvel Studios gets any say — Snipes could end up getting a cameo at one point or another.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," Snipes said. "Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Blade has yet to set a release date.

Who do you think will be in the villain in Blade? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

