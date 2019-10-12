Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot Trailer to Be Attached to Terminator: Dark Fate

Bloodshot isn’t set to hit theaters for at least four more months, but fans are getting the trailer a bit sooner than expected. In a new report from ScreenGeek, the trailer for the Vin Diesel-starring film will be attached to showings of Paramount’s Terminator: Dark Fate. The news comes straight from Bloodshot producer Dinesh Shamdasani, who suggested fans should “definitely buy a ticket to Terminator: Dark Fate.”

In the same piece, Bloodshot director Dave Wilson said his movie wouldn’t a typical superhero outing. Wilson says he hopes fans walk away from the movie having seen a thought-provoking, character-driven movie. “Hopefully, like a thought provoking and character driven action movie. I feel like it will be a little different than what we’ve been seeing lately. We’re trying to carve out a little space for ourselves,” Wilson said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diesel stars as the iconic comic book character Ray Garrison, a solider-turned-nanite-fueled-superhero. When we spoke to Wilson at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, the filmmaker told us fans could expect an action-packed film.

“I’m a big visual filmmaker, so the action is all singing a lot,” Wilson says. “And there’s two distinctive, big sequences in the film — well there more than that, but there’s two standouts for me — but one is so heavy with visual effects that when we preview, and it was very, very early and not a lot was there. And then there’s one that’s very practical and that one is just playing like gangbusters. Even though I come from the visual effects world, there’s a sort of inherent fidelity and quality to practical effects and real set pieces that I wanted to lean into in this film. So there’s one and it’s crafted entirely from a practical standpoint, which was inspired by a Russian dashboard cam video that I found online.”

The full synopsis for Bloodshot can be found below.

“Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters November 1st while Bloodshot is scheduled for release on February 21, 2020.

Are you hoping to see any surprise Valiant character appearances in Bloodshot? If so, let us know who in the comments below!