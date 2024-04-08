Rob Liefeld Reveals Bloodwulf Design for Upcoming Bloodstrike Movie

It's been a pretty few good months to be Rob Liefeld. The creator of Deadpool will not only see his creation soon return to the silver screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, but a pair of the comic artist's two biggest independent characters are being developed for film as well. Earlier this month, it was revealed Liefeld's Avengelyne is currently being developed by Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde , and last October, the creator shared a proof of concept trailer for Bloodstrike, a movie that once had Jake Gyllenhall circling to star.

Now, Liefeld is taking to social media to share proof of further development on the movie, sharing concept rigging for Bloodwulf, one of the more popular characters in Bloodstrike comics and, in turn, Liefeld's Extreme Universe. "BLOODSTRIKE! I told you back in October that I'd take you on this journey bringing Bloodstrike to screen," Liefeld tweeted Monday. "Director @philipsilvera and his team have been cooking up incredible BTS imagery that will blow you away. Here is BLOODWULF. Just a test, nothing near the final version but I want you to see what we are building!"

Liefeld's release of a proof of concept follows in line with the earliest of Deadpool, where a similar teaser was released before the movie received an official greenlight from 20th Century Fox at the time.

"When taking a comic book from page to screen there are always hurdles, screenplay, screenwriters, talent that attach and move on. It gets old really fast. I have waited to connect with a director with the same zeal for the material, someone who can nurture it to the finish line, be a true partner in the process. I met Phil Silvera on the first Deadpool film. He had just completed his work on Daredevil seasons 1 & 2, the architect of those great hallway battles," Liefeld wrote last October.

"He was stunt coordinator as well as second unit director on Deadpool and he expressed his immediate and overwhelming knowledge of all things comic books to me. Phil had been there at the beginning of my own career and expressed his passion for my library of Extreme characters, there was one that stood out above all the rest, Bloodstrike. He told me we were going to make a film together and he meant it. During the pandemic we got serious and he said he had a few jobs he had to complete before he could turn his full attention to Cabbot and the boys at Project Born Again," he added. "He promised he would create and direct a proof of concept for Bloodstrike, showing me his exact approach. Here is your first glimpse of Bloodstrike as we work our way towards a cinematic experience. A POC shows the world & its characters for the interested parties looking to jump on board. Watching this amazing footage only reaffirmed that Phil Silvera is the talent to bring this to glorious live action. I promise to take all of you on this journey as we build our Bloodstrike film together. The casting, the studio, the script, I'll give you the updates as it comes together. I'm so tired of hearing about deals, even my own, I'd rather show you what it's going to look like. This is just a tease of what lies ahead. I am dedicated now more than ever to bringing my Extreme catalogue to life with talented partners like Phil, and this is just the beginning."

Bloodstrike has yet to set a release date.