Rob Liefeld Announces Bloodstrike Movie Plans, Shares Proof of Concept Trailer

Comic book icon and Image Comics co-founder Rob Liefeld today revealed that there is finally some serious forward movement on his planned Extreme Universe film and TV projects. The artist took to Instagram to share a teaser trailer showcasing proof-of-concept footage from his planned Bloodstrike movie. It's a solid move, especially during the New York Comic Con press cycle. If you remember, Deadpool -- also based on a character created by Liefeld -- languished in development hell for years before somebody leaked an animated proof-of-concept during Comic Con. The video went viral, and suddenly, there was a movie happening.

The definitely-R-rated footage in the teaser offers a cool, bloody glimpse into the vivid world of the Bloodstrike comics. Adapted and directed by the critically acclaimed award-winning stunt coordinator Phillip J. Silvera (Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Marvel's Daredevil), the surprise release of Bloodstrike footage has whet the appetites of fans, leaving them eager to witness the transformation of his beloved characters into the cinematic realm.

You can see it below.

For those who don't want to wander over to Instagram, here's the caption:

When taking a comic book from page to screen there are always hurdles; screenplay, screenwriters, talent that attach and move on. It gets old really fast. I have waited to connect with a director with the same zeal for the material, someone who can nurture it to the finish line, be a true partner in the process. I met Phil Silvera on the first Deadpool film. He had just completed his work on Daredevil seasons 1 & 2, the architect of those great hallway battles. He was stunt coordinator as well as second unit director on Deadpool and he expressed his immediate and overwhelming knowledge of all things comic books to me. Phil had been there at the beginning of my own career and expressed his passion for my library of Extreme characters, there was one that stood out above all the rest, Bloodstrike. He told me we were going to make a film together and he meant it. During the pandemic we got serious and he said he had a few jobs he had to complete before he could turn his full attention to Cabbot and the boys at Project Born Again. He promised he would create and direct a proof of concept for Bloodstrike, showing me his exact approach. Here is your first glimpse of Bloodstrike as we work our way towards a cinematic experience. A POC shows the world & its characters for the interested parties looking to jump on board. Watching this amazing footage only reaffirmed that Phil Silvera is the talent to bring this to glorious live action. I promise to take all of you on this journey as we build our Bloodstrike film together. The casting, the studio, the script, I'll give you the updates as it comes together. I'm so tired of hearing about deals, even my own, I'd rather show you what it's going to look like. This is just a tease of what lies ahead. I am dedicated now more than ever to bringing my Extreme catalogue to life with talented partners like Phil, and this is just the beginning.

The Extreme Universe, a long-awaited film and TV venture that promises to bring together various characters from comics created and owned by Liefeld, hopes to be a first-of-its-kind shared superhero universe that doesn't belong to a big corporate studio.