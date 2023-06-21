Blue Beetle Director Confirms Film Is Part of Future DCU, Plans for a Trilogy

DC Studios recently released their latest film, The Flash, earlier this month and is already gearing up to release their next big movie. Blue Beetle will be released two months from now, and from the looks of the trailers, we could be in for a wild ride. Not much is known about Blue Beetle, and it was unclear if it would end up in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe. That is, until now. According to a new interview with Total Film (Via Games Radar), it seems that it will be a part of the new DCU. At least according to Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto, who says that the film is a part of the new DCU and is planning a trilogy.

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," Soto revealed. "But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

"Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least," Soto continued to reveal that there are plans for a Blue Beetle trilogy. "And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga."

Blue Beetle Star on Returning In James Gunn's DC Universe

"If we get one movie or a trilogy and fucking fold this into the Justice League sh*t, we're ready for the whole nine," Xolo Maridueña previously told Empire Magazine about returning as Blue Beetle in the DCU reboot. "For me and Angel [Manuel Soto, director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers."

What is Blue Beetle's Synopsis?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows. "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The Blue Beetle cast also includes Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18th!

What do you think about the Blue Beetle news? Are you excited to see the film? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!