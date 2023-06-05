Blue Beetle Star Is "Ready" For A Larger Run In the DC Universe

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña says that he is "ready for the whole nine' when it comes to a larger run in the DC Universe franchise, following his debut film. Maridueña was glaringly frank in a new interview, in which he praised the job that Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto and the entire cast and crew did on the film, before declaring they are all ready for bigger things in the DC Universe:

"If we get one movie or a trilogy and fucking fold this into the Justice League sh*t, we're ready for the whole nine," Soto told Empire Magazine. "For me and Angel [Manuel Soto, director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers."

Indeed, Blue Beetle is one of the most pivotal DC movies to come out in a while. When it hits theaters in August, Blue Beetle will be the first DC movie set within the rebooted franchise universe, following The Flash and its story of the DC Movie Multiverse being up-ended. Many fans are looking at the film as more than just a solo superhero movie franchise starter: they're looking at it as planting a flag that helps redefine what the DC Movie franchise will be.

For Xolo Maridueña, however, the goal of making Blue Beetle was far more personal:

"The goal was to create a movie for a young me and a young Angel that said, 'Hey, man, someone who looks like you or comes from a similar background can be a superhero,'" Maridueña explains. "The second thing was to open more doors for people like us. As fun as it is to get into this superhero world where everything is [dialed up to] 110 percent, [it's] the characters... that I've [most] related to."

Blue Beetle Cast & Story Info

(Photo: DC / Warner Bros)

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The Blue Beetle cast also includes Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on August 18th.