New Blue Beetle Teaser Introduces Becky G to the Cast

Blue Beetle will be making its debut across theaters later this Summer, and a new teaser for the upcoming Blue Beetle movie has introduced actress and musician Becky G to the cast in a very important role! Blue Beetle will technically be the first movie as part of DC Studios' brand new slate, and although there's still a question about what role Jaime Reyes can play in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision of DC's movie future with Warner Bros. Discovery, it's going to be the first real movie without any ties to the past events coming our way this year.

Although very little has been shown beyond the initial announcement trailer for Blue Beetle, it seems that things will start to ramp up as we get closer to its upcoming August release later this Summer. The newest teaser for Blue Beetle not only includes some new footage of what fans can expect from the upcoming movie, but also reveals that Becky G has been added to the cast as the voice of Khaji-Da, the scarab that bonds to Jaime's body in the movie. Check it out in action below:

The @bluebeetle Familia just got a power up. Meet Khaji-Da, voiced by me 💙 #BlueBeetle – Only in Theaters August 18. pic.twitter.com/7gUNdVM4GU — Becky G (@iambeckyg) June 5, 2023

Blue Beetle: Who Is Khaji-Da?

As demonstrated by this newest look at Blue Beetle, Khaji-Da is the scarab that Jaime accidentally gets possession of and bonds to. This formers the alien super suit around his body, and that ties into an even bigger conflict to come in Blue Beetle's future. The scarab is a part of the massive Reach, an alien supergroup that will likely play a role in this upcoming film or potential future films. This also means that Becky G is now in one of the most important roles in Blue Beetle overall as a result too joining the cast alongside Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez and more.

Good thing it won't be too long before we get to see how it all shakes out as Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18th. As for what to expect, DC Studios teases Blue Beetle as such, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

What are you hoping to see from Jaime and the Scarab in Blue Beetle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!