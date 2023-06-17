Blue Beetle Director Wants DC Universe Film Trilogy

Blue Beetle's director wants to complete a trilogy featuring the character. Angel Manuel Soto has not been shy about the desire for more stories with Jaime Reyes. In a new interview with Total Film, the filmmaker clarified Blue Beetle's place in the DCU landscape and made his interest in two more movies known. Xolo Maridueña and the creative team are very proud of what they've put on film with this project, so that shouldn't surprise anyone really. It all really comes down to fan preferences at this point. If people really love Jaime Reyes and Blue Beetle, then we'll see much more. It also helps that James Gunn already said that the character is the "first DCU character."

"Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least," Soto argued. "And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga."

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," Soto told the outlet. "But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

Blue Beetle's Team Is Ready For Whatever Comes Next

(Photo: DC)

In a previous interview with Empire Magazine, Angel Manuel Soto laid out his ideas for more Blue Beetle ahead of the movie's release. Whether it ends in a stint with the Justice League or not, he thinks that Jaime Reyes has something to offer the fans.

"If we get one movie or a trilogy and fucking fold this into the Justice League sh*t, we're ready for the whole nine," Soto told Empire Magazine. "For me and Angel [Manuel Soto, director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers."

The Importance of Blue Beetle To New Fans

(Photo: DC / Warner Bros)

Xolo Maridueña knows he's carrying the hopes and dreams of a lot of fans on his shoulders with this one. Representation is having a big moment right now and the Latin superhero has become a fast-favorite with DC Comic readers.

"The goal was to create a movie for a young me and a young Angel that said, 'Hey, man, someone who looks like you or comes from a similar background can be a superhero,'" Maridueña explains. "The second thing was to open more doors for people like us. As fun as it is to get into this superhero world where everything is [dialed up to] 110 percent, [it's] the characters... that I've [most] related to."

Do you think Blue Beetle will get three movies? Let us know down in the comments!