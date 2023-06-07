Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña Reportedly "Likely" to Reprise Role in New DC Universe

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot their universe with their upcoming film, The Flash, to usher in the James Gunn and Peter Safran era of the DC Universe. There has been no word on what will remain of the current lineup of characters and the actors who play them in the reboot, but anything could happen. While we won't know who Gunn and Safran plan to transition into their DC Universe, there has been one character that has the possibility of staying, and that's Blue Beetle. Gunn has previously revealed that if the film does well, Blue Beetle could fit into their plans over at DC Studios, but nothing else has been revealed about the situation. With Blue Beetle set to be released in August, Gunn and Safran may just be waiting to see how the film will be received. Although one new report seems to believe that we could be seeing more of the Blue Beetle and Xolo Maridueña, In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that both Blue Beetle and Maridueña appearing in the DCU are "likely".

"It's unclear how much is perception and how much is reality," the trade notes. "Both executives have said some actors from the current universe could persist, and one who seems most likely is Xolo Maridueña, whose character Blue Beetle has close ties in the comics to Booster Gold."

Blue Beetle Star Wants to Return In James Gunn's DC Universe

"If we get one movie or a trilogy and fucking fold this into the Justice League sh*t, we're ready for the whole nine," Maridueña recently told Empire Magazine about returning as Blue Beetle in the DCU reboot. "For me and Angel [Manuel Soto, director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers."

What is Blue Beetle About?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows. "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The Blue Beetle cast also includes Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on August 18th.

