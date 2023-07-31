Blue Beetle Director Originally Wanted to Pitch Batman Villain Spinoff

Before he came to direct Blue Beetle, filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto had a different pitch for Warner Bros. and DC: he wanted to explore the origin of Bane, a character of Latino heritage in the comics, and one who was entirely shaped by the dire circumstances he was born into. Previously played on the big screen by bodybuilder Robert Swenson in Batman & Robin, then Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises, the Bane of the comics was born in Santa Prisca, a Central American nation where his mother was in prison, where he was born and grew up. While his heritage was not a big part of the "KnightFall" story that introduced him, it became key to Bane's identity soon after.

Instead, Warner pitched Soto on Blue Beetle, a movie featuring a young Hispanic teen and defined by the relationship between its lead and his non-powered supporting cast -- something few superhero comics have anymore.

"I wanted to pitch ideas, and one of them was the Bane origin story," Soto told Den of Geek in their latest print issue. "I always thought that there was something interesting in exploring his reality and how a character like that comes to be." He quickly found out, though, that "the conversation was not about that."

