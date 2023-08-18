Blue Beetle Star Xolo Maridueña on Joining the DC Universe in His Own Solo Movie (Exclusive)

The next few years are going to be interesting for DC movies, as a number of characters are brought to life on the big screen. This ranges from household names to lesser-known heroes, including Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, a bonafide fan-favorite character who will be played by Xolo Maridueña in his own solo movie. Ahead of Blue Beetle's theatrical premiere in the summer of 2023, fans are already excited to see Maridueña's portrayal of the character — and the actor is definitely already hyping up the experience. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the red carpet premiere of Black Adam, Maridueña expressed excitement about joining the DC space, and being "a sponge" when it comes to learning information while on set.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun."

"It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude,'" Maridueña continued. "It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is a teenage superhero from El Paso, Texas who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. He is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.