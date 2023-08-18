Blue Beetle Fans Can't Get Enough of Character's Dope Costume
Wednesday afternoon, the first photos of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle costume surfaced online and it seems the internet has already fallen in love. The batch of photos first published by Just Jared show off arguably one of the most comic-accurate costumes superhero cinema has seen, with the character's beloved black and blue costume being replicated perfectly by the film's costumes department. While the character is missing the tendrils or extra arms that protrude from his back, it's all but guaranteed those are getting added in post due to their flexible nature.
"All I can think about is how exciting it's going to be," Maridueña previously said of donning the costume. "It's going to touch on a lot of things that haven't been touched on before in superhero movies.... I haven't had the chance to put on the suit yet or anything like that. Once it happens, it'll feel real."
See what people are saying.
Love It
The Blue Beetle suit looks amazing! I love it! pic.twitter.com/N9JYLaGerM— chris (@dctitanstower) May 25, 2022
Perfect Translation
Rarely does concept art translate this well into live action. Blue Beetle looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/u9175brC52— ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) May 25, 2022
Incredible
I can’t get over how incredible the Blue Beetle suit is. pic.twitter.com/ioSkmCjlZ2— Oracle (@4eyedRaven) May 25, 2022
Unity
I love how the Blue Beetle costume dropped and everyone just agreed that it looks amazing
Not very often that happens with the CBM community😭— Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) May 25, 2022
Straight From the Comic
It’s like Blue Beetle literally jumped off the comic book pages. This suit is so damn good!! pic.twitter.com/Qm5574iLp8— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) May 25, 2022
Holy Poop
HOLY SHIT! BLUE BEETLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/LOKfS0PPSo— Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 ⚡️ (@GeekLawGrad) May 25, 2022
Perfect
FIRST LOOK AT THE BLUE BEETLE SUIT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ITS PERFECT!! pic.twitter.com/5ZUMjiBPhg— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) May 25, 2022
Are you excited for DC's Blue Beetle movie? What do you think of these set photos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.prev