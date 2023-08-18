Blue Beetle Fans Can't Get Enough of Character's Dope Costume

Wednesday afternoon, the first photos of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle costume surfaced online and it seems the internet has already fallen in love. The batch of photos first published by Just Jared show off arguably one of the most comic-accurate costumes superhero cinema has seen, with the character's beloved black and blue costume being replicated perfectly by the film's costumes department. While the character is missing the tendrils or extra arms that protrude from his back, it's all but guaranteed those are getting added in post due to their flexible nature.

"All I can think about is how exciting it's going to be," Maridueña previously said of donning the costume. "It's going to touch on a lot of things that haven't been touched on before in superhero movies.... I haven't had the chance to put on the suit yet or anything like that. Once it happens, it'll feel real."

