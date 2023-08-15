Blue Beetle Star Xolo Mariduena Praises James Gunn and Peter Safran's Kindness (Exclusive)

DC Studios is getting ready to release its latest superhero movie, Blue Beetle, and fans are excited to see what happens in the film. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Blue Beetle looks like a fun time at the movies, and early reactions to the film seem to echo that statement. Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as the titular character, and he already looks home in the role. It was recently revealed that Blue Beetle and Maridueña would transfer over to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, and now the actor is praising the DC Studios bosses.

Blue Beetle Star Praises DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Maridueña last month, and he asked the actor about working with Gunn and Safran. Maridueña had nothing but praise for the DC Studios co-CEOs and said that working with them has been "wonderful."

"With Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn], both of them have been so kind and kind of, you know, passing the baton so to speak and it's been so wonderful," Maridueña told us. "They've really celebrated our movie and yes, of course, although they didn't create the project, they definitely have their arms in the kitchen when it comes to the greater movie and I'm just so excited to see what they come up with. At the same time, I'm really blessed that Angel [Manuel Soto] and Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer] decided to make a story that felt really self contained and that felt like we were going to be in this Jamie Reyes world for the whole movie and they understood the value of making sure that it was specific and I think that's really what resonated with the rest of the game."

What is Blue Beetle About?

Here's DC Studios official synopsis for Blue Beetle:

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Besides Maridueña, Blue Beetle also features a cast that includes Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle arrives on August 18th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Blue Beetle and the future of DC Studios as we learn them!

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.