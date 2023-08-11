Blue Beetle: First Reactions Praise Family-Focused Story
First reactions for Blue Beetle arrive online!
Blue Beetle reactions are finally here as multiple people have now seen the DC Comics film. Angel Manuel Soto's been working on this project for a long time now, and the results are out in the world. The first responses to Blue Beetle are generally positive as a couple of main themes emerge from social media. Jaime Reyes' family is a big selling point. The creators wanted to make sure that the concept of this Latino family was front and center in the piece. Secondly, Xolo Maridueña basically "is" the Blue Beetle. So, there will be some interest headed into the theater this weekend.
ComicBook.com caught up with the director to talk all things Blue Beetle. During our interview, Soto spoke about how they handled the transition from comic books to the big screen. They couldn't bring in everything from Jaime Reyes' comics history, but they did manage to capture a lot of it.
The #BlueBeetle movie is mostly a blast.— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 11, 2023
Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome.
Enjoyed the family-centric stakes, solid action beats. Overall, it’s fun. pic.twitter.com/5qzWIkmDyE
"We knew that that stuff existed. So we didn't want to use it as a reference, we wanted to actually use as much as we could from the comic to sort of express what we could express in the film and in the comics and in the animation," Soto told us previously. "Blue Beetle, he has a mouth, we didn't do the mouth ... Maybe somebody finds a way of including the mouth into the Blue Beetle suit, but we didn't. We felt like, 'You know what, in the comic, he has eye responses, so we can show emotion through his eyes. So we can definitely move that and, it's not a helmet per se. It's a suit, it envelops the mask.' So if you thought it should have a little bit of jaw movement because it's not a helmet, so we were able to have fun and when we try to do our version of what's in the comics."
What is Blue Beetle About?
From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.
Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.
Are you more excited about Blue Beetle?
Stellar work from Xolo Maridueña
#BlueBeetle makes a solid debut on the bigscreen thanks to the stellar work of Xolo Maridueña, @angelmanuelsoto and an incredibly strong cast!— GYCO! (@getyourcomicon) August 11, 2023
Bursting with heart and action from start to finish. Blue Beetle is a brave, bold new hero for a new generation to look up to! pic.twitter.com/mOt1xdg44z
Surprisingly emotional
#BlueBeetle is a surprisingly emotional, yet hilarious and exhilarating superhero blockbuster like no other.
It’s filled to the brim with heart and @angelmanuelsoto has created a perfect celebration of Latino culture.— Tasmin ✨ (@aspiringkrypto) August 11, 2023
GO SEE @bluebeetle, you won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/QlvKfCRpLE
The importance of family
Blue Beetle is a heart warming DC film that reminds us all about the importance of family! It’s a fun-filled, action packed gem to close off the final chapters of the DCEU.
Thank you again to @WarnerBrosUK for the opportunity to see the film early.#BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/zfJyrQhENL— Timi. Duh. (@UncoolTimi) August 11, 2023
Leaves you wanting more
#BlueBeetle leaves you wanting to see more of this character & the Reyes. It’s is a self-contained story with solid action beats thats full of heart centered around the support Jaime receives from his family who are driving force for everything he does. pic.twitter.com/GKjDh9cQ5U— Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 ⚡️ (@GeekLawGrad) August 11, 2023
A great time at the movies
Happy to report that @angelmanuelsoto’s #BlueBeetle is definitely a great time at the movies! Not only is it a fantastic introduction to Jaime Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to the Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation. @bluebeetle 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ieVw0DSR2Z— Fico (@FicoCangiano) August 11, 2023
A massive win for DC
#BlueBeetle is a MASSIVE win for DC & an electric introduction to the first hero of the DCU. Xolo Maridueña's charismatic star making performance confidently anchors this intimate synthwave journey of family, heritage, & purpose. A fresh and endearing spin on the origin story! pic.twitter.com/BlpXS2iKFl— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) August 11, 2023
A heartfelt addition to the DC Universe
#BlueBeetle is a heartfelt and enjoyable addition to the DC universe. A phenomenal cast with charismatic characters and an intriguing plot. The representativity means a lot and it’s great to see. Xolo as the lead is simply amazing and can’t wait for more of him.
Review soon. pic.twitter.com/Izg8BHh43u— The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) August 11, 2023
Xolo was born to be Blue Beetle
#BlueBeetle is an electric and thrilling ride, Xolo Maridueña was born to play Jaime Reyes! It's a spellbinding origin story, made and steered by the excellent Angel Manuel Soto. Loved the film and what it teases about the future of DC. pic.twitter.com/jEG4GXGTjQ— Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow (@TheDCTVshow) August 11, 2023
Delivers on all fronts
#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen. The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film 's Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks! pic.twitter.com/C6QgvexlTx— Umberto Gonzalez #BlueBeetleBattalion🪲💙 (@elmayimbe) August 11, 2023
Favorite DC Movie Post-Nolan
#BlueBeetle is my favorite post-Nolan DC film.
It’s an action packed, highly entertaining superhero story about family…& there’s nothing more important than family.
The film is unique in that it lovingly & unabashedly shares the Reyes family’s Mexican culture. @bluebeetle 🧵 pic.twitter.com/o6Q9kUrbeC— POC Culture (@POCculture) August 11, 2023