Blue Beetle Star Xolo Mariduena Wants a Blue Beetle Backpack (Exclusive)

Blue Beetle is getting ready to hit theaters later this week, and early reactions to the film have been praising its family dynamic and comedy. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Blue Beetle looks like the superhero movie we need right now, and it features a stellar cast that Xolo Maridueña leads. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently revealed that Blue Beetle will transition into the universe that he and Peter Safran created, and he apparently loves the movie. With films like Blue Beetle, there are usually a lot of cool toys and merchandise sold to coincide with its release. Maridueña spoke with us last month, revealing that he wants to see a specific piece of merchandise for Blue Beetle.

Xolo Maridueña Wants Blue Beetle Backpack

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Maridueña last month to discuss all things Blue Beetle, and he revealed the one piece of merchandise he wants for the film. Maridueña revealed that he wants to see a cool Blue Beetle backpack eventually hit the market.

"Here's what I'm thinking, bro. We need to have a Blue Beetle backpack," Maridueña revealed to us. "That's the one price of merch that I'm like, if I was in school… I had a Ninja Turtles backpack. Even when I was growing up there was like a Bowser spiky backpack. So I think that that's the one that I'm looking most forward to."

What goes down in Blue Beetle?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Alongside Maridueña, Blue Beetle, features Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Blue Beetle and Xolo Maridueña as we learn them!

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.