How Dune: Part Two's Production Design Expanded the World of the Books

Dune has now inspired two modern-day blockbusters, which have earned legions of fans through their distinct type of storytelling. Led by director Denis Villeneuve, both Dune and Dune: Part Two have narratively and aesthetically used Frank Herbert's books as a jumping-off point for something extraordinary. While speaking with ComicBook about the upcoming home release of Dune: Part Two, production designer Patrice Vermette elaborated on his approach towards the film's worlds, which he previously compared to being a literal architect using the blueprints of the source material.

"I always have a similar approach, even though most of the time besides Dune, it's not really world building," Vermette explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "Although, it's world building even on a smaller scale for smaller movies, because it's always about having a storytelling approach. How can we support the story? It's about making decisions. The setting, how can it support the narrative arc of a character? Where does that character come from? Where is that character going in the future? I approach a production design like that. We are a storyteller, just like costume designers are also storytellers, because we are there to inform the viewer beyond what is said."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

Will Dune: Messiah Happen?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book, which has led to a lot of speculation about whether or not Dune: Messiah could become the franchise's next film. Villeneuve has teased that a script for Dune: Messiah exists, and that he is focusing on telling the best possible distillation of the source material.

"I'm working on four different screenplays -- I know that Dune: Messiah will be one of them, I don't know if it will be the next or the second next," Villeneuve shared in an interview earlier this year. "My job was to try to keep the spirit of Frank Herbert alive as much as possible -- the whole meaning of Dune becomes clear with Dune: Messiah."

Dune: Part Two is available now on Digital and on 4K UHD May 14th.