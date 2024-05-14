Dune: Part Two Editor Teases His Hopes for Messiah

The Dune films have become bonafide hits, with fans already wanting to see more of the franchise's epic interplanetary battles. Luckily, there have been early rumblings about a third Dune film happening at Warner Bros., potentially adapting some of the events of Frank Herbert's next novel, Dune: Messiah. While speaking with ComicBook about the upcoming home release of Dune: Part Two, editor Joe Walker confirmed that a Dune: Messiah film is still in its early stages, but that he is excited by the possibility of working on that film.

"Look, I never take it for granted that I'm going to be back," Walker explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I hope I am. I don't know, I haven't read the script and it's still being worked on, I'm sure. And I love the fact that [director] Denis [Villeneuve] will keep his cards close to his chest until he's ready, because it spoils something to talk about something before it's there. I'm very excited about what Paul becomes in that story. And I love the idea of basically trying to assassinate somebody who's seen everything in advance. I can't comment too much about it, but I just know it will be just a brilliant thing to go back into that world."

Will Dune: Messiah Happen?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book, which has led to a lot of speculation about whether or not Dune: Messiah could become the franchise's next film. Villeneuve has teased that a script for Dune: Messiah exists, and that he is focusing on telling the best possible distillation of the source material.

"I'm working on four different screenplays -- I know that Dune: Messiah will be one of them, I don't know if it will be the next or the second next," Villeneuve shared in an interview earlier this year. "My job was to try to keep the spirit of Frank Herbert alive as much as possible -- the whole meaning of Dune becomes clear with Dune: Messiah."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

Dune: Part Two is available now on Digital and on 4K UHD May 14th.