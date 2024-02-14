New Gundam Movie Smacks Down Demon Slayer at Box Office

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train remains the biggest anime box office hit of all time. The first movie of the shonen franchise was able to blow past the competition, clearing the path for follow-up films to follow Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps. In a wild upset, the latest movie of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has dethroned Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training in its second weekend, showing that the mech series still has quite a bit of gas in the tank.

While there's no official reason why the Gundam Seed sequel was able to overcome Tanjiro's latest film, it might be thanks to the latter being more of a compilation film rather than a new adventure. Much like Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village, To The Hashira Training takes episodes from the third and fourth seasons and slaps them together. Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom is a completely new story for the franchise and gives mech fans a highly anticipated sequel to the series that first landed in 2002.

(Photo: Ufotable & Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Gundams Defeat The Demon Slayer Corps

In its third weekend, Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom took the number one spot at the box office by securing close to $3 million USD at the box office. In its second weekend, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training sold a little under $2 million USD. The latter movie will be hitting North America this month on February 23rd, though no word has been revealed as to when Western fans can expect the former to arrive.

If this is your first time hearing of the sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom, here's an official description for the film that is taking Japan by storm, "C.E. (Cosmic Era). An era in which there are human beings called Coordinators, born with superior physical and mental abilities thanks to genetic modification, and humans called Naturals who are born naturally. With their respective existence at stake, the ideological clash between Coordinators and Naturals escalated into war using armed force. Along the way, the Destiny Plan was proposed, which would forcibly assign a role to each individual and create a world free of competition. But amid the fighting, this Destiny Plan was rejected in order to protect humanity's aspirations and future freedom."

Are you more hyped to see Gundams or Demon Slayers in theaters?

