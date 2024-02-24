Bob Marley: One Love To Win Second Box Office Weekend

Bob Marley: One Love will remain in the top spot on the box office chart for a second straight weekend. The Bob Marley biopic, which broke records for a film opening on Valentine's Day on its way to winning the Presidents Day holiday last weekend, is looking at a second-weekend total of $12.85 million, bringing its domestic box office total up to $71.6 million. Globally, Bob Marley: One Love has surpassed $100 million, despite mixed reviews from critics. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave Bob Marley: One Love a 3-out-of-5 stars in his review of the film, noting, as many other critics have, the film's hagiographic tone.

"One Love is also an undeniably favorable – even reverent – look at Bob Marley, skipping over many of the rougher edges of his life (not to mention the multiple women in it) except for some visual Easter eggs, dialogue references, and (just) one scene of conflict between Bob and Rita that hints at much more," Outlaw writes. "The smoothed edges are not surprising, given that Rita Marley, her and Bob's son Ziggy, and daughter Cedella are all producers on the film – with the family's Tuff Gong Pictures being one of the studios behind it. Compassionate edits are expected, yes, but it results in a biopic that feels more whimsical than real. The 2012 Kevin Macdonald documentary film Marley still stands as the most comprehensive and interesting look at the man behind the myth – but no doubt, Bob Marley: One Love is a beautiful (if indulgent) celebration of that myth. And the love is definitely felt."

The much-maligned Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, which is the worst reviewed of all of Sony's Spider-Man spinoffs and had the weakest opening in the Spider-Man film franchise's history, will face a steep dropoff this weekend. The film is expected to land in fourth place with $5.56 million for the weekend, a dropoff of 64%. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the film a score of 2.5-out-of-5 stars. In her Madame Web review, she writes:

"While Madame Web might not contain the heart-pumping tension, massive franchise connections, or painfully authentic verisimilitude of many of its modern contemporaries, it makes a convincing argument that an entertaining-enough story can still be found outside of those traits. The charisma of its lead heroines and the specificity of its premise prevent it from being too boring, too goofy, or too irredeemable to ignore. For better or for worse, Madame Web further illustrates that Sony's Spider-Man Universe has potential when not trying to be a modern cinematic universe at all, and instead being a springboard for the most niche genre stories imaginable."

Two new openings -- anime movie Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training and faith-based film Ordinary Angels -- and animated long-hauler Migration fill out this weekend's top five at the box office. The complete list of the top 10 films at the box office is in the works.