‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Announced For 2020

Fox has put in an order for a Bob’s Burgers movie, set to release in theaters in July 2020.

Bob’s Burgers is the hit Fox animated sitcom that follows the Belchers, the plucky family of five who all work at the titular family-owned restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said in a statement. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

No further specifics about the film were announced at this time.

Bob’s Burgers first debuted on Fox in 2011 and just began its eighth season with an episode made entirely by fan art. The series won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series in 2014 and 2017.

Bob’s Burgers airs Sunday nights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.