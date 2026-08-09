Highlander Star Christopher Lambert Collapses at Steel City Comic-Con

Highlander star Christopher Lambert suffered a medical emergency while on the convention floor at Steel City Comic-Con in Pittsburgh. Lambert had been signing autographs and social media posts show the actor taking photos with fans before he collapsed on the show floor. Attendees report that ambulances whisked the star away for treatment.

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TMZ caught up with Lambert’s reps who explained that the actor was “perfectly ok” and was recovering in the comfort of his hotel room. According to his publicist, Lambert had not slept much the night before and hadn’t eaten much during the day – which led to low blood sugar and the collapse. Fans shouldn’t be worried about any longterm impact or underlying issues.

Prior to his collapse, the official Steel City Comic-Con account shared an image of the actor at his photo opp and signing booth:

Prior to the update from his reps, Steel City notified attendees that his photo op had been cancelled after the actor had to leave for personal reasons.

It is unclear at this time if Lambert will be able to return for any of his scheduled appearances on Sunday.

While not exactly common, medical emergencies aren’t unheard of at Comic-Con (regardless of location) – even for younger attendees. Convention floors are often packed with warm bodies, not ventilated, and attendees scamper from one panel or activation after another. It’s easy to not eat enough, stay hydrated, and get overexerted – and that’s for regular attendees – not to say anything for celebrities who are booked between panel appearances, photo op/signings, and other obligations.

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

At 69, Lambert remains a fan-favorite at any Comic-Con, given that the actor has starred in a number of geeky favorites and cult classic series. Steel City noted his iconic role in Highlander while promoting his photo op (“There can only be one”) but the actor has also participated in a number of other well-known roles, including Raiden in Mortal Kombat and Methodius in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. While not as active as he was in Lambert’s prime, the actor still books regular work – last appearing in 2025’s The Creeps and even lending his voice and likeness to a Raiden skin in 2020’s Mortal Kombat 11.

Hopefully Lambert is able to return to Steel City to see fans for his Sunday appearances. In the meantime, everyone here at ComicBook wishes Lambert a speedy recovery.