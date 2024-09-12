Bolt From The Blue Captures Lightning and Laughs in Premiere Trailer (Exclusive)

What happens when you take an eccentric scientist, his toolkit of toys, trash, and duct tape, and throw in the unpredictable power of lightning? Well, it turns out you get the delightful new comedy Bolt From The Blue, and ComicBook has your exclusive first look at the premiere trailer right here! Bolt From The Blue is titled after the ever elusive SuperBolt that is being pursued by the self proclaimed doctor scientist Lucas, and while his whole operation isn't at all what Mia was led to expect, she jumps on in to experience this wildly chaotic ride and make some new friends along the way, including one played by Office star Kate Flannery. You can check out the full trailer below.

Bolt From The Blue's colorful cast of characters includes the Doctor Scientist himself Lucas Fletcher (Kevin Michael Martin) and engineer Mia Ibarra (Page Tudyk Gomez), as well as the talents of Veep star Matt Walsh and The Office star Kate Flannery. Walsh plays Michael, who is the one that sends Mia to check out Fletcher's research, which has been talked about as the next great source of renewable energy. Flannery plays Amy, the mother of Lucas, who seems to take Lucas' eccentricities in stride.

The SuperBolt

(Photo: Good Deed Entertainment)

At the center of Lucas' search is something called the SuperBolt, but what is a SuperBolt exactly? It seems to be an extremely powerful and rare bit of lightning, which can be used to create renewable energy. Sounds great right? Well, the only problem is that the bolt is so rare it has to be captured at just the perfect time, and that's what Lucas has been trying to make into a reality.

To capture the bolt Lucas has created a device that has to be fired into the storm, but you have to get extremely close to the storm in the process, and you might not catch the one you're looking for. As you can see in the trailer, this leads the team into some dangerous situations, but if this is as real as Lucas believes, it just might all be worth it. Bolt From The Blue is written and directed by Jack Martin and is produced by Good Deed Entertainment. You can check out the official description below.

"An overlooked engineer is sent to Alaska to scope out an eccentric scientist's claim that capturing lightning can be a new source of renewable energy. Upon her arrival, she discovers the research center is just one guy – self-proclaimed "doctor scientist" Lucas Fletcher – and his technology consists of toys, trash, and duct tape. Determined to win a promotion, Mia joins Lucas in his search for when and where this mythical 'SuperBolt' of lightning may strike, all as he fends off angry townspeople, park rangers, and his headstrong Auntie Amy."

(Photo: Good Deed Entertainment)

Bolt from the Blue will premiere on demand starting on September 27th.

